LETTERS: Recent paper the best in years

Many thanks for your Jan. 15 edition, the best one in years in my opinion. A wide variety of readable articles on local news and beyond. Also, I've been enjoying articles by a Mr. Greg Knill, someone I've never heard of. I had stopped reading Tom Fletcher many months ago. Keep up the good work!

Jim Hill

Oak Bay

