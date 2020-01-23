LETTERS: Recent paper the best in years
Many thanks for your Jan. 15 edition, the best one in years in my opinion. A wide variety of readable articles on local news and beyond. Also, I've been enjoying articles by a Mr. Greg Knill, someone I've never heard of. I had stopped reading Tom Fletcher many months ago. Keep up the good work!
Many thanks for your Jan. 15 edition, the best one in years in my opinion. A wide variety of readable articles on local news and beyond. Also, I’ve been enjoying articles by a Mr. Greg Knill, someone I’ve never heard of. I had stopped reading Tom Fletcher many months ago. Keep up the good work!
Jim Hill
Oak Bay