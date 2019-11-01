LETTERS: Radiation exposure level a personal choice

Editor:

Re: Man allows smart meter ‘under duress,’ Oct. 25.

Every day we make lifestyle decisions to improve our well-being, and many people are choosing to moderate wireless radio frequency radiation wherever they can. Many RF exposures are optional, since we can decide how much to use our cellphone, where to place our Wi-Fi router or whether to turn it off at night. If we are sensitive or have health issues, we can opt for wired internet and a landline.

Like Mr. Sheldon, I believe we should be allowed to restrict exposure to radiation that so many doctors and scientists now consider harmful, especially in our own home.

Arlene Churchill, Surrey