LETTERS: Put the tables back at White Rock waterfront

Editor:

I don’t like writing a lot of letters, but I walked from East Beach to the pier yesterday and could not believe my eyes.

The tables are gone.

People are sitting on benches, balancing their fish and chip trays on their knees while holding their drinks with one hand and manipulating the fork with the other.

To top it off, I was handed a brochure gushing with news about the beauty and various ways to enjoy our waterfront.

Stroll the promenade, said one item.

“At almost 3 km White Rock’s promenade runs much of the length of the beach and provides lots of ways to get to the beach and attractions.”

I counted one access road until you come to the rock.

On West Beach there is nothing past the pier until you come to the end. What attractions are we talking about?

The concrete jungle at the museum? The four spouts of water emanating out of the ground?

I don’t know who makes decisions at City Hall but whoever it is needs to be turfed.

To rephrase the words we used to use in the past like “Living in White Rock means never having to say you’re Surrey,” I am now proclaiming, “Living in Surrey means never having to admit you voted in the council in White Rock.

Please, someone put the tables back.

Edie Williams, Surrey