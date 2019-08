Surrey firefighter Scott Thiessen holds a puppy while a crew mate gives her oxygen, after the pup was pulled from a residential unit in Morgan Crossing Thursday evening. (Contributed photo)

Editor:

Thank you for posting the heartwarming photo of the firefighters giving a puppy oxygen at the fire scene. This is just the sort of image we need to see more of in the media.

Firefighters are not only heroic, but are caring and compassionate individuals.

Thank you to the firefighters who do such a wonderful job of caring for us, and thank you to the person who took this photo and shared it with all of us.

Louise Roderick, Surrey