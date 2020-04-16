LETTERS: Provinical park closures counterproductive

Editor:
I’m really hoping the government will reconsider closing all provincial parks.
Closing the parks won’t stop the pandemic. There is lots of space to social distance at a park.
Its a good place to get sunshine and exercise which boosts our immune system.
This is just punishing good people, and families, or people wanting to take their dog for a walk.
It will also force people back into enclosed spaces, stale air, and back into the city. All things that will aggravate people’s health, not make it better.
Colin Fletcher, White Rock