LETTERS: Provinical park closures counterproductive

Editor:

I’m really hoping the government will reconsider closing all provincial parks.

Closing the parks won’t stop the pandemic. There is lots of space to social distance at a park.

Its a good place to get sunshine and exercise which boosts our immune system.

This is just punishing good people, and families, or people wanting to take their dog for a walk.

It will also force people back into enclosed spaces, stale air, and back into the city. All things that will aggravate people’s health, not make it better.

Colin Fletcher, White Rock

Peace Arch News