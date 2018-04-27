LETTERS: Province failed to keep up

Editor:

Re: The waits will only get worse, April 18 letters.

Letter-writer Shelly Sayer asks, “What the hell is going on?” in regards to the lack of hospitals in the Lower Mainland for the increasing population.

This brings to mind that when I first came to the Lower Mainland 31 years ago, what stood out for me the most as a newcomer was the ongoing dialogue of the prospect of what one could get for selling their home to a newcomer or investor, yet hardly any talk of the provincial government’s lack of priority in regards to adequately funding education and health care, not to mention keeping the infrastructure up to speed with the increasing population’s demands.

Some things never change in the Lower Mainland; the proof is in the pudding.

Robert Soulikias, White Rock