LETTERS: Proud to call White Rock home

Editor:

On behalf of the White Rock Pride Society, I would like to express our appreciation to all the residents and businesses of White Rock who have shown what a great support base we have.

White Rock truly is an inclusive, tolerant, welcoming and diverse city. The flag-raising ceremony was a huge success this year, and continues to grow each year.

I’d like to invite each and every resident of White Rock to attend next year’s ceremony and feel the warmth of our community. The beauty of the rainbow flying proudly above city hall is a truly spectacular sight on a sunny day with the blue sky as a background and the sun shining brightly through the colours of the rainbow on the flag.

Add to that what the flag stands for and the fact that the residents of this city embrace it, let’s just say it makes me proud to be a resident, community volunteer and business owner in the city of White Rock, which my husband and I call home.

Ernie Klassen, president,

White Rock Pride Society