LETTERS: Premier, minister must act on situation in Surrey

Editor:

An open letter to Premier John Horgan and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth:

I attended and watched in total disbelief the happenings at Surrey council on Dec. 16, 2019.

It is horrifying how one mayor and four councillors can pass a damaging budget, while not following rules. The four councillors opposing the budget were not allowed to speak.

If you have not watched the proceeding, I respectfully suggest that you do, and then explain to the people of Surrey how Mayor McCallum’s and his four councillors’ behaviour is acceptable to you.

Also, how can clerical staff allow procedure to not be followed? The budget was passed in seconds and I do not understand how this is even possible. There was no time to record the yeas and nays.

Surrey is becoming less and less safe and you are sitting silent. I represent seniors in this community and many will not go out after dark, which leads to isolationism, which leads to health problems, which become a needless burden to our already overtaxed health-care system.

Be assured, I will not be voting for you in the next election unless you do something.

Ramona Kaptyn, Surrey