LETTERS: Preferred policing model ‘a question of confidence’

Editor:

With regard to the talk about RCMP versus a municipal force, I must admit that I am at a loss.

As an adult, I believe very strongly in the idea of representation and accountability by politicians. As a child, I was raised in a time – and by a family – which held almost unquestioning respect for many community leaders (teachers and police to name just a couple examples).

In this way, I am inclined to believe that Surrey would be best with the continued services of the RCMP.

Just over a year ago, however, I was the unfortunate victim of fraud. It was my fault and I learned a valuable lesson about being too trusting.

The challenge was convincing our RCMP that the circumstance was deserving of their efforts. I had all of the emails and video evidence, which clearly demonstrated the individual’s actions. I also offered his Surrey address. After many visits to the local RCMP detachment to plead the case, they eventually agreed to go to the individual’s home, and have a “stern talking to him.”

No telling how many people he may have defrauded, but apparently this was enough to consider the matter closed.

It now seems to be a question of confidence. Should we be more confident in our mayor, our RCMP, or someone else?

Stuart Wohlgemuth, Surrey