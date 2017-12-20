Letters: Prank shows lack of respect

To both Legions: work this out without involving the law or the media

Prank shows lack of respect

I am astonished and amazed at the prank that a 24-year-old decided to pull on the Peachland Legion (Western News, Dec. 15, Legion bell prank hits sour note). Is that respect?

As for the difference of opinion over whether a note was left, I will give the guy the benefit of the doubt. I can see that perhaps someone threw out the note unwittingly and that is why Peachland Legion manager Barry Hewer claims there was no note.

To both Legions: work this out without involving the law or the media so to avoid sullying your reputations.

ANAVETS: (Western News, Dec. 13, ANAVETS members want more information on club closure) get your houses in order without involving the media or police any further to avoid further damage to your reputations.

Patrick Longworth

Penticton