LETTERS: Postpone, don’t cancel transition to SPD

Citizens calling for the cancellation of a new and private police force because of COVID-19 perhaps should consider the real benefits. We should not cancel, but postpone until the crisis is over. It is an impossible time to conduct force interviews and training for starters.

Why delay not cancel?

1) A local force will be more responsive to local policing needs as their mandate will come from local politicians who are aware of local needs and who answer to their constituents. RCMP, for the most part, take direction on a national level and are less responsive to local needs. I have experienced this firsthand.

2) In order to be effective in fighting major crime in Surrey or any other jurisdiction police require continuity in the knowledge of the area and those committing the crimes. RCMP are a transient force with members coming and going on a regular basis. This will be avoided by having our own local force that will attract members, the majority that will stay to retirement. Here alone, over time, we will save a minimum of $200 million because there will be no need to train and orient new officers. It will also mean criminals will move to the courts more rapidly, more savings. Money saved, crime reduced and better response! Isn’t that what Surrey wants?

Postpone the implementation of the new force until the crisis ends.

Graham Boyle, Surrey

