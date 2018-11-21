LETTERS: Policing priorities

Editor:

Re: Surrey unanimously drops RCMP, LRT, Nov. 7.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum used the most recent incidence of gang-related violence to slag the RCMP and maintain that a city police force would magically stop this kind of thing happening.

Has anyone pointed out to him that Abbotsford has its own police?

Michele McManus, White Rock

• • •

Re: Serge of support, Nov. 14 letters.

Thumbs up to the writers who support keeping the RCMP.

It’s time for Surrey’s mayor and new council to give their heads a shake about making changes. Also important are the numbers of South Asian-Canadian officers on the force.

A. Matches, Surrey

• • •

Re: White Rock included on Maclean’s ‘most dangerous places’ listing, Nov. 14.

According to the crime severity index (CSI) reported, White Rock ranked 89th out of 237 urban centres for crime-related incidents.

It is interesting to note that nearby districts Abbotsford (34), Vancouver (85) and West Vancouver (57) all had a higher rating. These cities all have municipal police forces.

What do you think about those statistics, Mayor Doug McCallum? Too bad they didn’t have the RCMP working to protect them. To suggest that Surrey needs a municipal police force to lower crime rates is pure codswallop! And, please, don’t tell us you are “delivering on the wishes of the people.” This is simply not true.

The money, training, equipment and time to create a municipal force would be astronomical. We need to support the RCMP and appreciate efforts to protect our community.

Linda Sutherland, Surrey