LETTERS: Pier notice raises one specific question

Editor:

Editor:

It was with great interest I read of the “notice to steer clear of the pier during construction.”

What caught our attention, however, was the last paragraph. It states, “the new section of the pier, which is to be strong enough to support the weight of an ambulance, is to be made of steel pilings with a concrete deck, overlaid with wooden planks.”

My question is, how does the ambulance get to that section of the pier that will presumably hold its weight?

Inquiring minds.

Fred Tisdale, South Surrey

