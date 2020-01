Editor:

Pedestrians also have some responsibility for their safety. It is important that motorists notice you.

A flashlight helps you see, but does little to help you be seen.

I have found a perfect solution – a dog leash that lights up. Buckle the two ends together, drape it across your shoulder and push a button on the rechargeable battery.

Voila! You are noticeably visible from a great distance.

Some motorists have actually thanked me for being visible.

Jenny Corenblum, White Rock