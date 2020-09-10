LETTERS: PAN should work with MP Findlay, not pick at her

Methinks someone at the PAN had too much COVID-19 time on their hands to be so petty

Editor:

Re: Kerry-Lynne’s supposed anti-Semitism. I find it appalling that bringing attention to two very influential people one who happens to be Jewish, can be deemed anti-Semitic. The point of MP Findlay’s tweet referred to the philosophies of Chrystia Freeland and George Soros. People are so quick to jump on any racism wagon, thereby completely missing the point.

As for George Soros’ philosophy and his Open Society Foundations, if you do some research, you’ll find a long list of projects which he supports with his billions. Projects such as the US Tides Foundation, which finances protesters, some of them foreign, to aggressively protest Canadian energy pipelines.

What business have they in Canada disrupting and wreaking havoc with our economy?

Many dub Soros notorious and dangerous for creating chaos in countries and undermining their stability. For instance, his home country of Hungary has banned him and his Open Society. There must be something more here than meets the eye.

This is not hate rhetoric but rather some objective, fact-based discernment open to debate not censorship.

As for MP Findlay’s Erin O’Toole remarks: for goodness sake, that was prior to the Conservative Leadership Convention.

Once election results are in, Conservatives rally behind their leader and all remarks are left behind. Kerry-Lynne herself has publicly stated and written her 100 per cent support for him as the Leader, friend and colleague. Methinks someone at the PAN had too much COVID-19 time on their hands to be so petty as to dig up this against MP Findlay after the election.

What was their intention? Sow seeds of dissension?

MP Findlay is our duly elected leader, a fine, compassionate woman. How about working along with her for the betterment of our community instead of picking at her?

Marlene Penner, Surrey

