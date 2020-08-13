LETTERS: Outstanding care provided by Peace Arch Hosptial staff

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Editor:

I’m 74 years of age and was recently admitted to Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock with possible heart problems.

I underwent many tests over the following few days and was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital, where I received a heart stent to open one of my arteries that was blocked. I was then returned to Peace Arch and was released the following day. The doctors and nurses all gave me wonderful care.

I want to highlight the fantastic group of young nurses that cared for me and other patients who were suffering with many medical issues on Peace Arch Hospital’s 4th floor adjacent to the ICU.

Our nurses were exceedingly caring, kind, patient, cheery, professional, and always showing empathy to the patients in their charge. They are my new heroes and I salute them because their good work went beyond the call and deserves to be acknowledged.

They made me feel so very fortunate to live in a place such as this, knowing that in times of medical emergencies I and others will be looked after with the utmost of care.

Nev Venables, Crescent Beach

