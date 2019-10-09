LETTERS: Outlaw gangs, not guns

Editor:

As owner of a firearm, I am all for getting the AR15-type assault weapons out of anyone’s hands. Who really needs this type of weapon?

However, banning people like myself that store and transport firearms securely and enjoy target shooting is not at all the answer. The firearms are still coming over the border!

Ask any cop in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver who is doing these major crimes.

It sure isn’t people like myself that enjoy going to the range now and then.

Right now, the talk about banning guns is primarily a political ploy to acquire votes and will not do a damn thing to allay lives lost in the future.

Outlaw membership in gangs, not ban handguns, then I’m sure we’ll see a huge difference in gun crime.

Paul A. Dukes, White Rock