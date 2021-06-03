LETTERS: Outdoor cats face numerous threats to their health and well-being

Editor:

My husband and I recently trapped a cat that we believed had all the appearances of being abandoned or a stray, as we were very concerned for the cat’s welfare. In this case it was determined that the cat had a microchip and was returned to its owner.

We have been checking the Petfinder website as well as others to find a cat of our own. The number of lost cats listed in the Lower Mainland is staggering. We spoke to the BC SPCA and were advised that most of the lost cats listed are outdoor cats that roamed.

The BC SPCA website recommends cats be indoors and lists the risks of cats being outdoors.

Other cats or dogs in the neighbourhood can cause injuries to your pet; busy streets and traffic can cause injury or death; exposure to contagious diseases and parasites; extreme weather; poisoning; theft; cruelty and predators.

The BC SPCA believes that all animals should enjoy freedom from hunger, thirst, pain, injury, disease, distress and discomfort.

One could reasonably conclude that outdoor roaming cats are being deprived of these freedoms.

We strongly agree with the SPCA’s recommendation that cats be kept indoors. The SPCA outlines ways to assist in helping an outdoor cat to adapt to indoors. If an owner insists on the cat being outdoors, he or she should be contained on the owner’s own property. The SPCA advises neutering or spaying cats in order to prevent an increased number of feral cats.

By adopting a cat, one takes on a life-long commitment. We believe domestic pets should be licensed and microchipped. Dogs are already required to be licensed in most areas, why not cats? Do they not also have value? We would like to see White Rock, Surrey and other municipalities implement cat leash laws as has been done in some districts.

Cyril and Roberta Tench, White Rock

Peace Arch News