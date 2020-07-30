LETTERS: Outdoor cats are in constant danger

Outside, domestic cats can fall prey to coyotes or be struck by a vehicle, writes Jerry Steinberg

Editor:

I am sad and angry! There’s a new missing-cat poster in our neighbourhood. When will cat-lovers clue in to the fact that allowing a cat to roam the neighborhood puts the cat in danger?

A roaming cat will encounter dogs, coyotes, vehicles, demented people, poisoned mice, rats, etc., and other cats.

Cats that are kept indoors can reach the ripe old age of 17 or more years, whereas outdoor cats live an average of just two to five years. If none of the aforementioned kills it today, the cat will likely kill several birds and/or rabbits before the day ends – either for food or to satisfy its hunting instinct.

Birds eat insects, so by allowing your cat to roam, you’re contributing to insect overpopulation. Do you really love mosquitoes?

Some cat owners have told me that their cat loves being outdoors, and my response to that is a question: I’m sure a toddler would find playing on the yellow line on a busy road exciting, but should you allow it to do so?

Please, folks, if you love your cat as much as you say you do, don’t condemn it to a short life and a violent death.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey

