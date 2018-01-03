LETTERS: Our past respects not honoured

Editor: I was surprised to discover that the bench with our parents' memorial plaque is missing.

Two benches dumped behind the planned Memorial Park fencing were spotted by letter-writer J. Dunn on Christmas Day. (Contributed photo )

Editor:

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin has been vocal in his feelings about respect and wanting to be informed about events important to him (Mayor cites ‘total breach of protocol,’ Nov. 22; Leaked mayor’s letter shows Trudeau the way, Dec. 8).

Recently, I was surprised to discover that the bench with our parents’ memorial plaque is missing and the area is behind a fence. On Christmas Day, I saw two benches dumped behind the fencing for the proposed new Memorial Park.

Many years ago, White Rock staff were very considerate and returned the original memorial plaque when we added our second parent’s name.

I don’t know how many benches have been removed or if other families were notified.

I wonder how the mayor might react if he did not receive notification of a plan to remove a bench and what the future plans were for a memorial plaque for his parents?

J. Dunn, Surrey