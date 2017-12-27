LETTERS: Our history of overspending

Editor: Re: Accounting for their decisions, Dec. 13 letters.

Re: Accounting for their decisions, Dec. 13 letters.

Those expenditures letter-writer Charles Dubois cites are depressing at best.

How about overpayment for the works-yard building on Keil Street, originally estimated to be replaced for $700,000 and wound up at $1.45 million.

How about an offer from the City of Surrey on two occasions, to amalgamate the two fire departments in the new station under the new library building at 152 Street and 20 Avenue some years back. That would have saved White Rock taxpayers $17 million over the 20-year contract (White Rock firefighters declare victory, May 14, 2010).

Some would say that might have diminished service in White Rock, to which I say, “Five Corners.” They could have walked to that one, and still they lost the building (Five Corners up in flames, May 18, 2016).

Further, why do we have a 23-member RCMP detachment when there is one next to the Surrey fire department? I know that besides tripping over each other, it is necessary to keep on top of those pesky, illegal Preparation H labs.

So when Dubois points out the Xmas turkey the council and city purchased with our money, I say stop electing and hiring them.

If I were to run, I would do up a contract with White Rock shareholders. In it, I would spell out in detail what I would try to accomplish in four years – how I would try to leave White Rock a better place than when I started.

Most of all, I would spell out in even greater detail why I was not able to accomplish my goals.

Seven councillors, seven votes.

Vote wisely.

Barry Gaudin, White Rock

