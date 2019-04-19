LETTERS: ‘Ottawa through the looking glass’

Editor:

Initially, I supported Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approach. He talked to Canadians to determine their wishes, promised to promote openness and gender equality and provide help for indigenous citizens. The initial promise appears to be no more than just that.

When Ms. Meng Wanzou, of Huawei, was arrested, Mr. Trudeau commented that, in Canada, the political body does not interfere with the judicial system. Perhaps he should have added, “Except when my election prospects or the Liberal coffers are affected.”

SNC-Lavalin has, allegedly, transferred $48 million to the Gadhafi family. I do not know the source of this money. If it came from the Libyan economy, I am sure that redistributing it may have persuaded several hundred refugees to stay home. If it came from Canadian taxpayers, then consider how it might have bettered the lives of our isolated indigenous communities.

The current debacle involving Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott is disturbing. I am frustrated by Liberal ministers effectively shouting, “Off with their heads,” and appearing on television and radio to offer advice, such as, “We need to tell Canadians what the real issues are,” when they apparently do not understand the underlying principles.

Those who choose to interfere in a decision, do so before they think the decision is final. Those who support the decision will often postpone comment until the decision has proved sound. Ms. Wilson-Raybould must have gone through a lonely period when she felt that nobody around her understood the implications and agreed with her actions.

Mr. Trudeau deludes himself into thinking that this will just die a natural death. I think that he has injured the character and prospects of two very competent and ethical cabinet members, if not the whole Liberal party.

I remember a fairy tale in which a frog was magically transformed into a prince. I speculate that, “Ottawa through the looking glass,” has found the antidote.

If Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Ms. Philpott decide to establish a new ethical political party then they may rely on my vote.

Des Moore, South Surrey