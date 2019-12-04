LETTERS: One-sided reporting in support of RCMP

Editor:

The Surrey RCMP and their poor model of paramilitary policing has needed to be replaced for a long time with a community-based policing model, such as exampled by the Delta Police.

In fact, the BC Sheriffs Agency could easily, given their training, be expanded to do policing duties in rural B.C.

Various female harassment, such as sexual assaults, has not truly been addressed within the Surrey RCMP. Their entire culture had been allowed to become deeply flawed, additionally I am certain these settlement cost are shared by the City of Surrey.

A prime example is the now convicted Surrey RCMP ex-Sgt. Derek Brassington who was responsible for a female Crown witness in the Surrey Six prosecution.

Both were found to be having an intimate relationship.

The Mountie “Mafia” will no doubt find a way to use their own pensioners and family members to make the opposition to the transition, even if they have to bus them in.

In the last civic election the people spoke with their vote for a change of policing in Surrey. With the addition of past Crown counsel, Supreme Court judge and BC court of appeal, Mr. Wally Oppal, this transition will be well done in a very cautious, detailed and successful fashion.

Your weekly publication seems very biased towards retaining the RCMP vs. the benefits of a new community based policing agency for Surrey.

So I ask that you drop the one-sided reporting of Keep the RCMP in Surrey.

Ron Eves, Surrey