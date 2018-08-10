LETTERS: One lone saboteur

Editor: As a proud parent of an LGBT student, I was disheartened to see our rainbow sidewalk defaced

Editor:

As a proud parent of an LGBT student, I was both saddened and disheartened to see our rainbow crosswalk defaced.

Most communities have experienced similar attacks, from either anti-SOGI demonstrators or ignorant fearmongers, but I am shocked it occurred in our peaceful community. I am positive the culprit came from another city in order to commit this senseless, hate-fuelled attack on a symbol that represents our inclusivity.

The reason we chose to live in White Rock is that it was the only place left in the Lower Mainland where strangers regularly greet each other on the street. We are so grateful to be part of this amazing place, and to its residents who make us feel included every day.

Let us not be affected by a singular, ignorant saboteur.

Louise Walker, White Rock