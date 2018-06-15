LETTERS: One caregiver to another

An open apology. To the person dropping off at Berkeley Pavilion, please accept my apology.

An open apology.

To the person dropping off your mother/wife/friend at the Berkeley Pavilion sidewalk last week, please accept my apology.

I am so sorry for acting impatiently and with no thought of support. I did not realize you were dropping someone off at the clinic until I was already rushing past. Then, being in my already over-reactive state of mind, I hit the gas to show my disapproval of you blocking my way.

It was completely inappropriate.

As a fellow caregiver, I know how hard it is to find parking, to get close, to be on time.

I was running from the hospital, yet again, for things I forgot to bring. Feels like there is never enough time for anything.

I am sorry. It was a wake-up call to remember the necessity of kindness.

A. Hannah, White Rock