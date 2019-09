Editor:

I was born when Richard Bedford (R.B.) Bennett was our 11th prime minister of Canada and as I age it seems to me that we are now living in a world where honesty, responsibility, loyalty and just being rational, truthful and ethical are non-existent anymore.

These words were short of being sacred once, however, they have become, nothing more than “fill-in words” for our politicians to use without conviction.

Michael Palmer, White Rock