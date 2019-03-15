LETTERS: Ode to Cliff Annable

Editor:

I moved to this community in 1989. I have owned a business in White Rock for over 25 years, and have served on various boards and committees, including the White Rock BIA.

As such, it seems like Cliff Annable has always been a part of my experience here, in some way or another – a favourable part of my experience.

Given the suddenness of his departure, I am still in disbelief. It has been so common for me to run into Cliff either at the bank, at a business function, at the local pub, any myriad of places, that I am still expecting to see him.

When I think about Cliff, I think about him affectionately.

He always had a big smile, a hug for me, and fond greeting of “Hello, kiddo.” I liked that.

He always seemed fatherly, or grandfatherly, but at the same time, a peer and a colleague.

I know I am in a long lineup of people who have great things to say about Cliff, but I truly want all to know that his heart and commitment to our community was significant.

Therefore, his death is also a huge loss to our community.

Cliff gave immense amounts of his time selflessly in an effort to improve what he could.

But it wasn’t only his efforts on official boards and council, it was also how he gave of himself personally.

I honestly don’t remember a time when he didn’t have time.

It seemed that when we would see each other, the world around us stopped.

He was not in a hurry to move along, and had an intention of being in the moment and paying an interest in our conversation. He made me feel good about myself. I find that is rare these days. This is a trait I hope to work on in honour of Cliff.

My sincere condolences to his wife Maureen and all of his family. I can only imagine that if I am so deeply saddened by his departure, what his wife, kids, grandkids and extended family must be feeling.

I hope that we all feel blessed for just having known him, as he was an excellent example of what it is to be a kind, giving, human being. Let’s follow his lead.

Dr. Jennifer Hammersmark, White Rock