LETTERS: Numbers don’t match the panic

When you trade liberty for safety you end up losing both

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Editor:

Re: Why so divided over masks, Aug. 20 editorial

For one, it’s not the government’s job to protect my health, it’s the governments job to protect my constitutional rights and it’s my job to protect my health.

When you trade liberty for safety you end up losing both. Can you not see how much damage we are doing to our freedom and lifestyle, let alone our economy and future of our children?

We’ve caused a real mess in order to save a relatively small number of very old people. The damage done by this lockdown will exceed any saving of lives by a huge factor. The numbers don’t match the panic.

Your body, your choice.

Pat Humphries, South Surrey

Peace Arch News