Re: “Manhattan Rock” coming, July 30 letters

To the person who doesn’t like living in “Manhattan Rock,” the problem is that there are approximately 7 billion people living on this planet and some of them seem to want to live here.

And as much as I applaud your sentiments, I feel that trying to keep them away will have about as much success in the long run as the people now crammed into that tiny corner of what was once their land had in keeping us away.

Edward Rubin, Ocean Park

