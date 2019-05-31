LETTERS: Noise from leaf-blowers, trimmers becoming unbearable

Editor:

What a discovery.

I find that if I turn up the TV volume to three times where I normally have it set, it somewhat mutes the torturous and incessant earsplitting sound of the gas powered leaf blowers and grass trimmers used by the landscapers.

We have seven condo buildings on our street, and each seems to employ a different company, so I apply this solution at least five days a week.

The loud TV noise coming from my condo is a bit of an inconvenience for my neighbours, but they have commented they also prefer it to the insanity-producing machine noise. Anyone else in favour of a more gentle way to move leaves and trim grass?

Sheridan Abells, South Surrey