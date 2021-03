Editor:

Although not strictly a White Rock resident, living on the north side of 16 Avenue, I write to question the reasoning behind the request to recognize the plight of the passengers of the Komagata Maru.

Firstly, the City of White Rock did not exist until 1963. Secondly, neither in location nor time period did it have any minute connection with the event. The event was a federal faux pas, let’s leave it in their court.

David Shargool, South Surrey

Peace Arch News