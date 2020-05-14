LETTERS: No call for automatic, semi-automatic weapons in Canada

Editor:

Re: Hunters being targeted, April 23 letters

I am a law-abiding gun owner and have been since my early teens. Both my parents hunted, as did my grandfather in Canada, plus other friends and relatives.

I have never felt threatened by past and current Canadian gun legislation. I do not believe hunters are being targeted by the current legislation, but I believe comments like these are being used by a few to raise concern in law-abiding hunters.

I cannot imagine any bonafide hunters using semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles and automatic handguns while hunting deer, moose, grouse, ducks, geese, etc. Rather, I believe this type of wording is coming from the U.S. National Rifle Association (NRA) and its Canadian affiliates and their members who oppose any type of gun restrictions, period.

A few decades ago the tobacco lobby was the most powerful lobby group in the USA until the truth was finally out about the dangers of tobacco and the misinformation provided by the tobacco industry.

Now the NRA is the strongest lobby group in the USA and when they contact the president, he changes his tune. It all about money. Gun manufactures in the USA and around the world make billions of dollars every year selling guns to individuals in the USA as their largest market. The relaxation of gun laws in Canada a few years back increased sale and profits regarding guns in Canada as well and that is the bottom line.

Sure, having a fancy new toy that is deadlier and more expensive than your friend is important to some gun owners, but this should not be the basis on which gun laws are based in Canada.

Owning and using a gun in Canada is a privilege not a right and this has been reaffirmed by our highest courts. The government has the right and responsibility to enact laws to ensure gun manufactures as well as sellers and owners follow rules to protect the users and all Canadians. Unfortunately in the USA and Canada mass shootings to get personal attention, revenge, a moments glory and to commit suicide have increased significantly. We have recently seen interviews with gun shop owners in Canada that indicate since COVID-19 started sales of guns and ammunition has increased significantly. One must wonder why?

I fully support the prevention of the sale and ownership in Canada of semi-automatic and automatic assault style guns, including automatic pistols. The proposed Canadian government prohibition and buy-back program is definitely needed now with no exemptions. Cities across Canada should also be allowed to ban handguns within their boundaries. Increased police and government initiatives to stop the illegal entry and sale of guns from the USA and other countries is also necessary.

But not all guns used illegally by gangs and others in Canada are smuggled into Canada. A significant number are stolen from homes where they are not properly secured in a gun a safe and when guns stores, etc. are robbed.

Bonafide hunters across Canada have no need for concern about being targeted. However, all Canadians need to be protected from the increasing use of all types of guns for illegal activity, by those who do not use and store their guns safely, and from those who have mental health issues or plans for revenge. Now is the time for change.

Tim Roark, Surrey

