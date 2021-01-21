LETTERS: No benefit to Surrey policing transition

Editor:

The news that Harley Chappell remains on the Surrey Police board is very blistering.

Why must others do the work the government was expected to do, only then to see it dismissed?

Why set standards for access to sensitive information and then a likely handshake is sufficient?

This sorry excuse for vetting undermines confidence and leaves gaps in security.

The only two processes that were done have been a failure. One, a single hidden survey by the city. Coun. Brenda Locke had to use Freedom of Information to get access. On Dec. 24, 2019 it was released. The second was a single report by Wally Oppal, with most of his 50 pages or so of new information redacted.

No referendum, and no cost-benefit analysis done. Most people I know live their lives driving their well-tuned car, not spending millions to swap it for another with fewer options and then be worse off.

Well, the RCMP runs like a finely tuned reliable and steady vehicle with all of their programs. There is no benefit to this transition. The big losers here are Surrey taxpayers, residents and every B.C. citizen who expects evidence, data and standard process to be followed.

Not one person in the elected BCNDP government has acknowledged this or taken action on a credible manner in this charade.

S. Hodges, Delta

Peace Arch News