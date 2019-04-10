LETTERS: ‘New information’ not the issue with Wilson-Raybould recording

Editor:

Re: ‘Gordie Hogg backs Wilson-Raybould ouster,’ April 5.

Our local MP, Gordie Hogg, is quoted as saying, “I don’t think there’s anything terribly new in the content.”

To me, the relevance of the recording with Michael Wernick is not something “terribly new,” but rather clear corroboration of Jody Wilson-Raybould’s earlier testimony to the Federal Justice Committee.

This recording takes the discussion out of the circular ‘he said-she said’ claims.

All Canadians now have the opportunity to listen online to the recording and judge for themselves who is telling the truth. Was it Wilson-Raybould, or perhaps Trudeau, being unconscionable? Her response to Trudeau is memorable:

“Talking about unconscionable, it’s unconscionable to tread over the independence of the prosecutor,” Wilson-Raybould said.

“It is unconscionable not to uphold the rule of law, and I have always maintained that stance. I think it is very alarming that people are focusing on the actual recording of the tape as opposed to the contents of the tape.

“The contents of the tape, in my view and the view of many people that have reached out, speak for [themselves].”

Imagine what national healing might happen, particularly regarding indigenous reconciliation, if Trudeau did the unthinkable by apologizing to Wilson-Raybould and resigning as prime minister?

One can only pray.

Rev. Dr. Ed Hird, South Surrey