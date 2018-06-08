LETTERS: Multilingual signs of times

Re: Communicate to clear the air, May 30 letters.

Editor:

Re: Communicate to clear the air, May 30 letters.

Regarding the comment highlighted in your ‘quote of note’ – “With all the improvements happening at the beach, it is time that White Rock adds Mandarin and other languages to the signs posted on the railway fences for those visitors who may not read English as their first language.”

News flash: There’s a universally known and accepted ‘No Smoking’ sign, easily recognizable, available at Canadian Tire, Home Depot, Rona, Lowe’s, etc.

No words, just clear graphics; and, best of all, less cost to taxpayers.

It’s an easy fix.

Gillian Stewart, Surrey

