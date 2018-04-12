LETTERS: Much to lose if pipeline goes through

I'm a retired fisheries officer who worked on the Vancouver waterfront which included the Burrard Inlet, Vancouver harbor, and Indian Arm which runs directly north of the Kinder Morgan pipeline site. I know the area very well and am well aware of what is at stake in this operation.

My concern is the result of your web polls concerning this work which seems to indicate that the majority of Canadians feel the work should go ahead.

My gut reaction is that this is a poll, and that in checking, it is possible to vote as many times as a person, or an installed “bot” would like to. Most Canadians would not have the ability to create such a “bot” but big oil money has all of that availability. Keeping that in mind I hope that this is the reason for these results.

If it is not and the poll actually reflects Canadians feeling, I’m afraid that the risk that is being taken hasn’t been clearly expressed to Canadians.

I will simply ask that everyone reading this letter, personally take the time to look at the extreme restricted approach that is available to the ocean going freighters in order to be moved under the Second Narrows and the corresponding rail bridge in order to get into the site.

Now bear in mind that Vancouver is a jewel that has incredible marine resources at her doorstep, salmon runs, herring spawn, smelt spawning, Cates Park, Stanley Park, to state only a few.

Ian Brown

Dauphin, Man.

