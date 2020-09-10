letter

LETTERS: MP’s tweet should speak volumes to voters

Editor:

I see that our local MP subscribes to right-wing conspiracy theories. This should speak volumes to her voters who voted her in during the last election.

Mark Tyson, South Surrey

