LETTERS: Motorist went above and beyond by changing flat tire

Editor:

On Thursday, as I was leaving the Semiahmoo Mall, a man flagged me down to say I had a flat tire.

He told me to go to the gas station near the mall where I could get air. Unbeknownst to me he followed me, saying I might need help. He looked at my tire and said, “Oh no, this tire is wrecked. You will ruin the rim if you drive on it.”

I had left my cellphone at home and didn’t have my BCAA card with me. “

Well, then, he said, “I will just have to change this tire myself.” He took off his suit jacket and set about changing my tire in the heat of the day.

Who would do that? What a fine day that was for me and I will always remember that act of kindness from James K.

Wendy Curteis, White Rock