LETTERS: More reaction to Wait’s closing

Re: Wait’s News to shut down this year, March 7

The Plamondons are not only operating their business in the heart of Nelson. They are the heart of Nelson! This is not just another coffee shop, it is a haven to many who are welcome on a humanitarian level. Being in Nelson for 48 years I realize that Wait’s is one of a kind. Our heritage here is very important and has shifted greatly over the years.

Entering Wait’s News is like entering a page in history which cannot be duplicated. If the building’s new owners who say, “it’s hard … it’s hard” could conceive not to rush to do their renovations but wait until the Plamondons are ready to leave or retire this would address the vast number of people affected directly by their decision to end this Nelson icon. This coffee shop serves more than coffee, sandwiches and muffins. It serves up compassion, comfort, jobs, love and caring, and welcomes part of the community that many other businesses shun.

Wait’s News is unique in its kind and its kindness in today’s world. An upgrade and eviction would remove its originality, uniqueness, familiarity, and tender-heartedness from our downtown core. Not all changes are of benefit.

Jackie Nedelec

Balfour

And what say you about that, Nelson city council? The City of Nelson’s website says, “Our designation as the Heritage Capital of BC is well deserved … (it) plays a vital role in our economy, so we are committed to both preserving and promoting it.” I’m defining heritage as “traditions, languages, or buildings that were created in the past and still have historical importance.”

The heritage of the building in question is an aspect here, yes of course. But let’s look more closely at the aspect of traditions that still have importance. Beholding tradition as “A belief, principle, or way of acting that people in a particular society or group have continued to follow for a long time,” we must ask what beliefs, principles and ways of acting have the 82-year-old family of Wait’s News not only continued to follow, but led the way in ensuring their presence in this community?

The article mentioned several of them: respect, dignity, community (mindedness and action), making somebody else’s life better. Then there’s compassion, non-judgment, kindness, and generosity. And yes, there most definitely is comfort with the familiar things … the things of one human heart to another … comfort sorely needed in this world today … comfort that must be applauded and supported in this city and community.

Wait’s News is the epitome of a tradition that was of the past, shepherded by the few up through our history, and not only still of importance, but the most vital tradition for these times.

Neither we the people who read this newspaper nor the tourists who support our economy need another restaurant or diner or coffee house. We, the residents of the Heritage Capital, and the people of the world, do need more of this very important tradition.

What say any of us about the closing of Wait’s News? Say it to yourself … then say it out loud.

Marien Amaylia

Nelson