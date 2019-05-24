LETTERS: More publicity needed on no-smoking laws

Editor:

I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a very uncomfortable flashback to the ’80s.

Last Friday, a man, likely in his mid-20s, strolled through the Semiahmoo shopping mall, leaving a trail of clouds of who-knows-what behind him for all to breathe.

I looked for a security guard to ask him to cease, but couldn’t find one.

He was vaping.

Vaping, smoking (tobacco) and toking (cannabis) around others forces everyone to breathe the noxious, toxic by-products of those activities.

He didn’t seem to know, understand or care that the no-smoking laws and signage apply equally to toking and vaping.

Governments have to publicize this (seemingly unknown) fact.

After all, a law is only as good as the awareness and enforcement of it.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey