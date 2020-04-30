LETTERS: More Park and Ride opportunities needed

Editor:

Re: Taking a wider look at the transportation problem, April 23

I couldn’t agree more with Dr. Roy Strang for his illuminating environmental article on ‘transportation’. He touched all the bases.

But I would note that in getting drivers to leave their cars at home, consideration has to be given to all those who’ve had to move outside of the cities in which they work because of the high cost of housing.

They often don’t live close enough to public transportation to allow them to leave their cars at home and so provision has to be made to have more ‘Park and Ride’ lots available.

Thank you to the PAN and Dr. Strang for drawing these viable solutions to our attention.

Phil De Rosa, White Rock

