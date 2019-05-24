LETTERS: More information needed on climate change

Editor:

I was fascinated by the extremely interesting information about White Rock weather statistics from letter writer, Ed Beauregard, published May 15.

If his data is correct, there are some very serious questions to be asked about so-called “global warming,” which I gather is now called “climate change.”

His data clearly shows the 1930s and ’40s as being 50- to 100-per cent hotter than in the last six decades.

So the conclusion one might reach is that we need a lot more research before sacrificing our economy on pie-eyed carbon reduction schemes. Mr. Beauregard’s suggestion that students take a more skeptical and scientific approach to claims of “climate change” is spot on.

Paul Griffin, White Rock