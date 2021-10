Editor:

Re: Defacing money a ‘spineless’ act, Oct. 7 letters

This person damaged currency (a Canadian $5 bill) with a baseless claim about the tyranny of vaccine distribution.

The irony of his/her statement, “No more medical tyranny” is that they are likely of an age where vaccines were administered to infants to fight or prevent polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus.

All this so one could grow up to be loud and judgmental.

Josephien Fritz, Ocean Park

Peace Arch News