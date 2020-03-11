LETTERS: Minor crimes may fall through cracks of ‘seamless’ transition

Editor:

Re: ‘Seamless’ policing transition expected, March 4

It is satisfying to be reassured that White Rock’s retention of RCMP coverage will be “seamless” when Surrey transitions to its own police force.

“There will not be an invisible barrier on North Bluff Rd.”and the separate forces “will share intelligence and support each other during major incidents.”

But what about the majority of crime that is of minor nature?

A few years back my wallet was stolen from my north Surrey office.

The incident was reported to the local detachment.

A bit of sleuthing on my part determined that a Surrey resident was responsible, and her first name and last address determined.

Overnight she had used my credit card for $3,800 in downtown Vancouver.

This information was conveyed to the local police unit. An hour later I was phoned and told that the file was closed, as matters were now outside their jurisdiction.

This incident has always made me wonder about the wisdom of each city having its own police force. Integration seems paramount.

The wallet? After I contacted the Vancouver Police, they arrested the suspect in the hotel where she was staying using my name, and retrieved it.

Anthony Walter, South Surrey

