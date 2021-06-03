LETTERS: Message of complaint would have benefited from some solutions

Editor:

Re: Who on Earth is in charge, letters, May 27

I am disappointed that some one would write a rant with no suggestions on how to fix things, except for “someone else fix it.”

The COVID 19 virus is something new to the whole world. Managing the care, treatment and vaccination of people has been a moving target. We must all take some responsibility for our own health and care. In my opinion, the government has been updating information as they get more information, which I consider the responsible thing to do.

When we look at this episode in our life, I am sure there will be things that could have been done differently.

Given the circumstances, our governments have done well.

Cheryl Reilly, Surrey

Peace Arch News