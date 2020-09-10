LETTERS: Mask dumpers taken to task

Why bother to wear a mask if you're going to drop it on the ground?

Masks are being cast off and left for others to deal with, and that is unacceptable, writes Barry Cameron. (Contributed photos)

Editor:

Re: Shoreline cleanup tackles beach ‘yuckies,’ PAN, Aug. 27

Come on everyone, really.

As if pop and beer cans/bottles, discarded cups and food cartons along with all that other “yucky” trash that poor little Leanna, Connor, and their mother are finding aren’t bad enough, now I find that people are discarding used “face masks” on the promenade, parking lots, and along the beachfront, as well as in the grass picnic areas.

I realize that it’s only a small percentage of people who do this. But why on earth would you go to the “trouble” of putting on and wearing a face mask in the first place, only to drop it on the ground so that my young grandson, or someone’s son or daughter, could pick it up? Give your head a shake!

Oh, and no need to worry about those masks we discovered.

My three-year-old grandson, Felix, and I have very carefully disposed of them for you in the proper manner.

For, like Mrs. Wurz and her children, I am trying very hard to teach him the simple lesson of taking care of the environment around him. After all, it is our – and all of your – backyard, too.

Barry Cameron, White Rock

Peace Arch News