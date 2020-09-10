LETTERS: Mask dumpers taken to task

Editor:
Re: Shoreline cleanup tackles beach ‘yuckies,’ PAN, Aug. 27
Come on everyone, really.
As if pop and beer cans/bottles, discarded cups and food cartons along with all that other “yucky” trash that poor little Leanna, Connor, and their mother are finding aren’t bad enough, now I find that people are discarding used “face masks” on the promenade, parking lots, and along the beachfront, as well as in the grass picnic areas.
I realize that it’s only a small percentage of people who do this. But why on earth would you go to the “trouble” of putting on and wearing a face mask in the first place, only to drop it on the ground so that my young grandson, or someone’s son or daughter, could pick it up? Give your head a shake!
Oh, and no need to worry about those masks we discovered.
My three-year-old grandson, Felix, and I have very carefully disposed of them for you in the proper manner.
For, like Mrs. Wurz and her children, I am trying very hard to teach him the simple lesson of taking care of the environment around him. After all, it is our – and all of your – backyard, too.
Barry Cameron, White Rock