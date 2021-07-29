LETTERS: Many Sunrunner club members have long preferred joy of walking

Editor:
Re: Sunrunners set to celebrate 40 years, July 22
As happy as I was to read about the 40-year history of Semiahmoo Sunrunners, I was very disappointed to see the walkers described as aging runners who have transitioned to walking.
The renamed Semiahmoo Sunrunners and Walkers has a large, vibrant contingent of walkers – some used to run, but most have always preferred the joys of walking.
We walk four times a week on beautiful local trails, covering five kilometres in an hour or less, and we’re always open to welcoming new members.
Judi Cumming, Semiahmoo Sunwalker, Surrey