LETTERS: Many Sunrunner club members have long preferred joy of walking

Editor:

Re: Sunrunners set to celebrate 40 years, July 22

As happy as I was to read about the 40-year history of Semiahmoo Sunrunners, I was very disappointed to see the walkers described as aging runners who have transitioned to walking.

The renamed Semiahmoo Sunrunners and Walkers has a large, vibrant contingent of walkers – some used to run, but most have always preferred the joys of walking.

We walk four times a week on beautiful local trails, covering five kilometres in an hour or less, and we’re always open to welcoming new members.

Judi Cumming, Semiahmoo Sunwalker, Surrey

Peace Arch News