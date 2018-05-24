LETTERS: Mandatory candidate questionnaire needed

As much as I appreciate Mark Jeffers' call for electoral reform in B.C., I don't think it goes far enough in promoting and effecting greater individual participation in the democratic process. In fact, what Jeffers seems to be promoting - proportional representation - could very well play havoc with our sacred right to vote, and might even foster greater partisan division in our electoral system.

What I suggest, instead of playing one voting method off against another, is giving each candidate, in advance of an election, a lengthy compulsory questionnaire about their personal values and various positions on public concerns. All questions would be generated directly from public input.

Once the information was collected, this document would then be evaluated by an independent commission who would grade each candidate according to authenticity, balance, and accountability. The results, in turn, would be posted on the Internet where voters view them in advance of going to the polls. If there are any queries, individuals like myself could contact any of the candidates for further clarification.

This way, my vote now counts as a more informed one, while the party system is put on notice that it has to start responding to the needs of the people by letting its candidates be more responsive to the concerns of the electorate. That choice still remains in the hands of the people as to who will, ultimately, represent them in parliament, alliances notwithstanding.

Ian Malcomson

Saanich