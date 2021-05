Man pays for groceries

While shopping at the 49th Parallel Grocery on Cairnsmore Street on Saturday, May 1, my debit card wasn’t working. A wonderful gentleman, standing in the lineup behind me, insisted on paying for my groceries. I went to the bank to find out that my card was scratched and I needed a new one. Unfortunately I didn’t get the gentleman’s name, so I’m not able to thank him in person. Your generosity and kindness will never be forgotten.

Ina Sintnicolaas

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen