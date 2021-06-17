LETTERS: Majority of residents inconvenienced for the sake of helping minority

Editor: I have seen the city do some questionable and unintelligent things.

Uli’s Restaurant spent about $10,000 on building a patio space for diners along White Rock’s Marine Drive, which has been turned into a one-way route. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

I have lived in White Rock for over 20 years now, and in that time I have seen the city do some questionable and unintelligent things, but making Marine Drive a one-way takes the cake.

This might be the most dangerous, useless, anti-resident, colossally brain-dead idea that council has come up with yet.

It’s completely nonsensical to re-route all of the summertime beach traffic onto residential streets.

Most people who live here understand that we leave Marine Drive to the tourists in the summer and they leave most of the residential streets to us, yet the city, in its infinite wisdom, has decided to force all incoming traffic onto our residential streets.

Maple and Victoria don’t even have sidewalks.

And for what? So that a handful of restaurants can have two or three extra tables on the street?

Since when is it OK to disregard the people who pay the salaries of those making unilateral decisions to inconvenience the majority for the sake of a minority?

Council, do your jobs and come up with proper ideas, not shutting down lanes on our public roadways for private enterprise.

What happens when a kitchen catches on fire on the strip, or someone’s house? Or there’s a medical emergency? What about food deliveries, garbage pick-up, maintenance vehicles?

The government lockdowns are all but gone, the horse has left the barn. It’s far too late to try to solve a problem with city tax revenue streams, disguised as caring about restaurateurs.

B. Jakob, White Rock

